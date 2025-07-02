Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
3 / 365
Breakfast?
I followed this lady beetle around my Cinco de Mayo rose until I got her silhouette. She may have been looking for an aphid breakfast but she will have to look on another bush.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and enjoy two daughters and five grandchildren, gardening, quilting, living...
3
photos
1
followers
11
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
2nd July 2025 3:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
bugs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close