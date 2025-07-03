Sign up
My “BEACH”
In landlocked Colorado, this is my closest beach—a front yard dry-creek bed installed for the sump pump overflow after heavy rains. No rain now for several days.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
365
iPhone 12
3rd July 2025 9:59am
