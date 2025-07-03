Previous
My “BEACH” by crpix
My “BEACH”

In landlocked Colorado, this is my closest beach—a front yard dry-creek bed installed for the sump pump overflow after heavy rains. No rain now for several days.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Caroline

@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
