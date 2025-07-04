Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Chester’s Adventures
He loves exploring—getting into cabinets, perching on shelves, hiding in bushes. He usually follows me room to room and today into the garden and up the tree.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
0
365
iPhone 12
4th July 2025 9:30am
Public
cats
