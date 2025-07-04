Previous
Chester’s Adventures by crpix
5 / 365

Chester’s Adventures

He loves exploring—getting into cabinets, perching on shelves, hiding in bushes. He usually follows me room to room and today into the garden and up the tree.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Caroline

@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day.
