Thunderstorm/Hailstorm by crpix
8 / 365

Thunderstorm/Hailstorm

Almost daily—and unusual for the Denver area—we’ve had wild thunderstorms. Today, also hail! My gardens didn’t suffer much but lots of leaves on the lawns.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
