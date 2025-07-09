Sign up
10 / 365
Chester’s Adventures #2
Sometimes he watches the fish from the small opening in the top, but mostly he just wants to dip his paw in the water.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Caroline
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
8th July 2025 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
cat
,
aquarium
