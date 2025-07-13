Previous
Visitor? by crpix
Visitor?

This sighting in my garden kind of freaks me out. Looks like a miniature dinosaur or some kind of skinny rodent. It’s just a gnarled piece of wood—but I’m going to pull it out!
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
