Previous
16 / 365
Bee Breakfast
Lavender. Not lavender lavender. It’s Russian Sage. No matter. The bees love it!
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
365
iPhone 12
15th July 2025 7:58am
garden
lavender
bees
