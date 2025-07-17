Previous
Baby Stink Bug

While trimming dead vines off a small clematis, I found this colorful guy. Research shows it’s the third instar (stage) of the green stink bug, harmless unless you have a field of soybeans! Or I guess if you step on it…
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
July 17th, 2025  
