Previous
Hanging by crpix
21 / 365

Hanging

This spider hung out above us over dinner in the patio..:
No one sat directly under it.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact