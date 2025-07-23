Previous
A Balanced Woman by crpix
A Balanced Woman

My lovely metal mobile has danced atop a tiny cup for close to 25 years. She’s never toppled— not through wild winds, heavy snowstorms, pounding rains. Always upright. Wish we could do that…
Caroline

