Ball in the Birdbath
Ball in the Birdbath

Several of us covered bowling balls with shiny new pennies (I think $4.30 worth each) for garden sculptures. I sealed mine, hoping to keep the shine, but obviously it didn’t work. I still like the shape, though.
24th July 2025

Caroline

