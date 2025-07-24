Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Ball in the Birdbath
Several of us covered bowling balls with shiny new pennies (I think $4.30 worth each) for garden sculptures. I sealed mine, hoping to keep the shine, but obviously it didn’t work. I still like the shape, though.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Caroline
