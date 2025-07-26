Previous
Ethan to the Rescue by crpix
27 / 365

Ethan to the Rescue

My youngest grandson, Ethan, trimmed bushes and pulled weeds along the ditch for me today. So grateful for this sweet boy. (One of three wheelbarrow’s full!)
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks as though he is working hard.
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact