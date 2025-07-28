Previous
Food Bank by crpix
29 / 365

Food Bank

So much good food to share with hungry people. I help out every Monday morning distributing food donated mostly by local grocery stores.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
7% complete

