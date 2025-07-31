Previous
Ornamental Oregano by crpix
32 / 365

Ornamental Oregano

Small perennial. I love how it drapes over the rocks.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, lovely shot of these new to me beauties.
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact