Penny Floor by crpix
Penny Floor

We spotted this beautiful veneered floor in a little shop at Denver International Airport. On our way to Chicago for the weekend with special friends.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Caroline

@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day.
