Family and Friend by crpix
34 / 365

Family and Friend

My beautiful daughters on the left and dear Andrea, whom we’ve known since childhood.
2nd August 2025

Caroline

Caroline
Mark
Wonderful smiles. So much love.
August 3rd, 2025  
