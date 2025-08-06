Previous
Hosta Blossoms by crpix
Hosta Blossoms

Even though hail shattered the leaves last month, the flowers are now tall and delicate.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
