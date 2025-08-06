Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
38 / 365
Hosta Blossoms
Even though hail shattered the leaves last month, the flowers are now tall and delicate.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
38
photos
11
followers
25
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th July 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
hosta
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close