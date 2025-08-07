Previous
Garlic Bulbils by crpix
Garlic Bulbils

“Seeds” from the garlic scapes. These can be planted individually in the fall but they take 2-3 years of replanting to develop into harvest-worthy bulbs. Too much work!
