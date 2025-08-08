Previous
Bumbling Thistle by crpix
40 / 365

Bumbling Thistle

I sat on the blocks bordering my garden, amazed at the number of bees on the thistles and echinacea. Got this shot—along with a bee sting :(
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Caroline

Diana ace
Lovely close up, hope the bee sting was not too bad.
August 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a super close up. Sorry you were stung in the process though. The things we do for a photo
August 8th, 2025  
