Previous
40 / 365
Bumbling Thistle
I sat on the blocks bordering my garden, amazed at the number of bees on the thistles and echinacea. Got this shot—along with a bee sting :(
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
2
0
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
8th August 2025 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bees
Diana
ace
Lovely close up, hope the bee sting was not too bad.
August 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a super close up. Sorry you were stung in the process though. The things we do for a photo
August 8th, 2025
