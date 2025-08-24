Previous
There they are! by crpix
53 / 365

There they are!

I tend to leave my clippers where I think I can easily find them during my morning gardening session. Not always! Have “lost” several pair, sometimes not found for several days—if at all!
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

