There they are!
I tend to leave my clippers where I think I can easily find them during my morning gardening session. Not always! Have “lost” several pair, sometimes not found for several days—if at all!
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day.
