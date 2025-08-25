Previous
Tree bark by crpix
54 / 365

Tree bark

But doesn’t it look like a bird?!
I took the photo and then kept sweeping.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
Kathy A ace
Nice textures. I thought it looks like a turtle
August 26th, 2025  
