58 / 365
Separation
Sifting out Love in a Mist seeds, with sky and trees reflected in the colander. There will be many little blue blooms in my garden next spring!
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
365
iPhone 12
29th August 2025 12:04pm
Public
