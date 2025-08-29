Previous
Separation by crpix
Separation

Sifting out Love in a Mist seeds, with sky and trees reflected in the colander. There will be many little blue blooms in my garden next spring!
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Caroline

@crpix
Photo Details

