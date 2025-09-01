Previous
Searching for Somewhere to Hang by crpix
Searching for Somewhere to Hang

Baby butternut squash tendrils—but so late in the season, they won’t have time to flourish.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Caroline

Photo Details

Mark
Love the curls! Thanks for connecting me with 365project.
September 2nd, 2025  
