61 / 365
Searching for Somewhere to Hang
Baby butternut squash tendrils—but so late in the season, they won’t have time to flourish.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day.
Love the curls! Thanks for connecting me with 365project.
September 2nd, 2025
