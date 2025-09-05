Sign up
64 / 365
Don’t we love flower photos?!
This bachelor button blossom is ready for pollination!
It’s among many from scattered wildflower seeds I’d spread late in June. Hope they all reseed for next year.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
Having been a middle school teacher and then a magazine editor, I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live...
Views
0
365
iPhone 12
5th September 2025 4:32pm
