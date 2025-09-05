Previous
Don't we love flower photos?! by crpix
Don’t we love flower photos?!

This bachelor button blossom is ready for pollination!
It’s among many from scattered wildflower seeds I’d spread late in June. Hope they all reseed for next year.
5th September 2025

Caroline

@crpix
Caroline
