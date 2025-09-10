Sign up
68 / 365
One Way…
My friend’s kitchen/living room flooded while she was in the hospital. We went to help clean up and her son found an “easy” way to mop the hardwood floor.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live west of Denver, Colorado, with two marvelous daughters close by...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
10th September 2025 3:05pm
