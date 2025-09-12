Previous
Plumbago by crpix
70 / 365

Plumbago

Another favorite! This beautiful blue perennial flowers in late summer. The rusty red seed heads add great contrast to the blossoms.
Thanks to my dedicated viewers! So nice to “see” you here!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Caroline

I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live west of Denver, Colorado, with two marvelous daughters close by...
Babs ace
Beautiful. We used to have a plumbago in our garden but had to take it out because it grew like wildfire and throttled everything else.
September 13th, 2025  
