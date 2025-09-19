Previous
The Rock Talks by crpix
72 / 365

The Rock Talks

My “forest-y” yard backs up to a playground with a tall wooden fence between. This rock was in some of the brush. Wonder if the kids were playing a game with it. None of them could find this!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live west of Denver, Colorado, with two marvelous daughters close by...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a fun find.
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact