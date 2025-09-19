Sign up
72 / 365
The Rock Talks
My “forest-y” yard backs up to a playground with a tall wooden fence between. This rock was in some of the brush. Wonder if the kids were playing a game with it. None of them could find this!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live west of Denver, Colorado, with two marvelous daughters close by...
Babs
ace
What a fun find.
September 19th, 2025
