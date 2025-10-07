Previous
Very Friendly Neighbors by crpix
77 / 365

Very Friendly Neighbors

7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live west of Denver, Colorado, with two marvelous daughters close by...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous the look together, lovely shot.
October 7th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
They looks so beautiful together and what a striking color contrast.
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact