Previous
83 / 365
Sculpted by today’s wind
And then I raked them all up. Many more still to fall…
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
2
0
Caroline
ace
@crpix
I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live west of Denver, Colorado, with two marvelous daughters close by...
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice pattern but a lot of work
November 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Too many leaves to rake up
November 7th, 2025
