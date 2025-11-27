Previous
Thanksgiving Tradition by crpix
Thanksgiving Tradition

We always have pie for lunch. There’s always more after dinner if you have room!
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Caroline

ace
@crpix
I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live west of Denver, Colorado, with two marvelous daughters close by...
Babs ace
They all look delicious.
December 3rd, 2025  
