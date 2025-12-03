Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
Fall Forever
I’m drying glycerin-soaked leaves to preserve them. “What for?” you ask. “I don’t know,” I reply, “but they’re so beautiful.
Once I know, I’ll have them.”
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Caroline
ace
@crpix
I am now retired and love choosing what to do every day. I live west of Denver, Colorado, with two marvelous daughters close by...
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
2nd December 2025 2:21pm
