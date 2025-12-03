Previous
Fall Forever by crpix
Fall Forever

I’m drying glycerin-soaked leaves to preserve them. “What for?” you ask. “I don’t know,” I reply, “but they’re so beautiful.
Once I know, I’ll have them.”
Caroline

