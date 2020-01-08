Previous
looking for a cool spot by cruiser
looking for a cool spot

this fat Bluetongue Lizard was looking for somewhere out of the sun on my friends front verandah.
Chris K

ace
@cruiser
Babs ace
Oh she looks very pregnant.
January 9th, 2020  
