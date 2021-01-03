Sign up
Adelaide's Big Pidgeon
we breed them big in Adelaide. This fun new sculpture in our city was created by Paul Sloane who wanted to "raise the status of the humble pidgeon" It is made of mirrored stainless steel.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Views
3
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
SM-A205YN
Taken
3rd January 2021 11:14am
