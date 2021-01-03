Previous
Adelaide's Big Pidgeon by cruiser
3 / 365

Adelaide's Big Pidgeon

we breed them big in Adelaide. This fun new sculpture in our city was created by Paul Sloane who wanted to "raise the status of the humble pidgeon" It is made of mirrored stainless steel.
3rd January 2021

Chris K

ace
@cruiser
