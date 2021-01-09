Sign up
9 / 365
Red Gum blossom
some flowers have already burst from their little pods others are just opening. You can also see some of the gumnuts from last year. These are what are left when the flower is finished.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
3
2021 - Year 8
SM-A205YN
7th January 2021 8:35am
