Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
shedding the old for the new
during Summer the Gum trees are shedding their old bark. Makes a lot of work in the garden but I always find the colours and patterns beautiful
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris K
ace
@cruiser
1586
photos
41
followers
40
following
5% complete
View this month »
10
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
SM-A205YN
Taken
25th November 2020 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close