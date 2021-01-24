Previous
Tianjara Falls by crystal_bubbles
Tianjara Falls

Coming back from a trip to the coast stopped by a place in Morton National park called Tianjara Falls. I'd love to go back there another time and walk/hike around to the other side for some nicer shots.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Crystal_bubbles

@crystal_bubbles
