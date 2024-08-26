Neko and Thirsty Paper Towels by crystalmac
Neko and Thirsty Paper Towels

This is my amazing cat named Neko, enjoying my dogs pet bed. This is also a reminder that I should put away products that I bought a week ago! Yes, those still unopened paper towels have been sitting there for that long!
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Crystal

@crystalmac
