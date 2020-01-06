Previous
Portal to tradition by csabattoir
Portal to tradition

Traditional Székely gate from Transylvania.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Csaba Balazs

@csabattoir
Practicing and experimenting with black & white shots, using the 50mm Nikkor lens.
