Macro jaunt

I got the macro lens out to photograph a large insect, but by the time I had the camera ready, he had moved into an awkward spot, so instead, I had a look around the garden. These flowers are SO tiny (probably about a centimetre, if that), and it was only when I got the picture on the computer that I saw the tiny insect hanging inside there. The naked eye is rubbish in comparison to a 180mm macro lens.