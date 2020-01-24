Previous
Milo being adorable by csaxelby
24 / 365

Milo being adorable

Our puppy has been magnificent. Absolutely angelic. He's happy to sit in his bed during the day and watch us work. He has his manic half hour 'zoomies' after a loo or a meal, and the rest of the time, he chills.
24th January 2020

Carol Saxelby

@csaxelby
I have recently moved to Portugal from the UK. Living in a large house that needs a great deal of work, in 2 acres of...
