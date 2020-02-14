Previous
Chilled Morning Radio Listening by csaxelby
33 / 365

Chilled Morning Radio Listening

He sits with me on the sofa every morning as I have my coffee and listen to Virgin Radio. He actually listens intently. Little star.
Carol Saxelby

