What's that dad? by csaxelby
35 / 365

What's that dad?

He's still too young to be allowed on the ground, so he has a lunchtime 'carry' around the garden. This is his first encounter with daffodils.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Carol Saxelby

@csaxelby
I have recently moved to Portugal from the UK. Living in a large house that needs a great deal of work, in 2 acres of...
