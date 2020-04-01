Previous
Next
He has his head on backwards again by csaxelby
39 / 365

He has his head on backwards again

Before I trimmed his ears...
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Carol Saxelby

@csaxelby
I have recently moved to Portugal from the UK. Living in a large house that needs a great deal of work, in 2 acres of...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise