Previous
CSC_5377 by cscarr97
36 / 365

CSC_5377

Yard ball
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Christopher Carr

ace
@cscarr97
I live in the Oklahoma City area and work at a large hospital in the surgery department helping surgeons with their cases. I see...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Nice capture of the action and emotions. Works well in black and white.
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact