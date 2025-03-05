Previous
Owl are you? by cscarr97
64 / 365

Owl are you?

5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Christopher Carr

ace
@cscarr97
I live in the Oklahoma City area and work at a large hospital in the surgery department helping surgeons with their cases. I see...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great find and capture! I wonder who carved that.
March 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact