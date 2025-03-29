Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
87 / 365
Clear Water
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christopher Carr
ace
@cscarr97
I live in the Oklahoma City area and work at a large hospital in the surgery department helping surgeons with their cases. I see...
87
photos
4
followers
8
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th March 2025 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
water
,
bokeh
,
bw
,
d750
Mags
ace
Very creative and clever!
March 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close