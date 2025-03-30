Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
88 / 365
I need a better shot
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christopher Carr
ace
@cscarr97
I live in the Oklahoma City area and work at a large hospital in the surgery department helping surgeons with their cases. I see...
88
photos
4
followers
9
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th March 2025 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
bokeh
,
bw
,
d750
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close