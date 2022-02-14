Previous
Adopted! by ctclady
Adopted!

Today I was blessed to take photos of an adoption ceremony for a friend and her family. Beautiful!
GaryW
What an amazing blessing!! I had the opportunity to do the same for friends a few years ago. The experience was awesome and I still go back and look at the photos and remember the emotion in that court room! Love the photo above! And the smiles behind!
February 15th, 2022  
Carol M
@thewatersphotos Thank you! This was my very first time. Yes! So much emotion in there! When you cry in post processing you just know you got to be a part of something really special :)
February 15th, 2022  
