45 / 365
Adopted!
Today I was blessed to take photos of an adoption ceremony for a friend and her family. Beautiful!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
2
1
Carol M
@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
45
photos
3
followers
6
following
12% complete
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
14th February 2022 11:43am
Privacy
Public
GaryW
What an amazing blessing!! I had the opportunity to do the same for friends a few years ago. The experience was awesome and I still go back and look at the photos and remember the emotion in that court room! Love the photo above! And the smiles behind!
February 15th, 2022
Carol M
@thewatersphotos
Thank you! This was my very first time. Yes! So much emotion in there! When you cry in post processing you just know you got to be a part of something really special :)
February 15th, 2022
