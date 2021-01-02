Previous
Last light by cthurrott
2 / 365

Last light

Got out a little slow so just past best light. And the battery on the SLR was flat. But the phone did ok and the subject was beautiful.
2nd January 2021

Chris Thurrott

@cthurrott
I'm doing 365 Project to share what's going on in my life and experiment more with photography. I'll post pics that tell a story,...
