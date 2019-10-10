Previous
Sunset @TH by ctst
Sunset @TH

Azi am mâncat Flammkuchen delicioasa, cu 4 tipuri de branza.

O pauza pe balconul de la etajul 4, pentru admirat apusul.
Cătălina

@ctst
